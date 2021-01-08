Gold (XAU/USD) has bounced-off a dip to near the $1906 region, as the bulls attempt a tepid recovery above the 200-hourly moving average (HMA), currently at $1909. Despite the pullback, gold’s path of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD off lows, $1900 still at risk ahead of NFP - January 8, 2021
- Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases - January 8, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal slips, buy the dip for a target of Rs 51,200 - January 8, 2021