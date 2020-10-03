Gold regains $1,900, currently around $1,908, following its almost $10.00 run-up during the pre-European session on Friday. The yellow metal recently surged after US President Donald Trump tested …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the path of least resistance above $1,900 on Trump’s quarantine – Confluence Detector - October 3, 2020
- Keep Calm and Stay Long: This Gold Price Correction Is Normal and Healthy - October 3, 2020
- Gold prices reclaim $1,900 to post highest finish in nearly 2 weeks - October 2, 2020