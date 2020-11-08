Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the verge of a breakdown to 1,900

Gold sends mixed signals ahead of the new week’s trading; a rally to 2,000 is possible. Gold spiked significantly this week and brushed shoulders with 1,960. The instability witnessed in the stock …
