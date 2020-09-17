Gold bears target the Volume Cluster in the $1,950s. Bears seek a bearish extension towards the $1,920s. Gold has been idlling the Volume Point of Control (VPC) on the hourly chart in a period of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the verge of break to the $1,950s Volume Cluster - September 17, 2020
- Troilus Gold: TGP Economics Inferior Relative To Peers - September 17, 2020
- Godfall is one of the first PS5 games to go gold - September 17, 2020