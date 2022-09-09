Firmer US data, Sino-American headlines seem to impress XAU/USD buyers of late. Inflation from China, US will be important as Fed policymakers approach blackout. Gold price (XAU/USD) renews intraday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pares ECB, Powell-led losses above $1,700, focus on inflation - September 8, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a downside to near $1,700, US Inflation hogs limelight - September 8, 2022
- Gold Technical Analysis: Price Of Gold Is Trying To Recover - September 8, 2022