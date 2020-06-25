Gold prices stretch the pullback from $1,755.54. Downbeat virus updates from the US, Iran-American tension and unconfirmed blast in Tehran back the recent risk aversion. Federal Reserve’s stress test …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pierces $1,765 amid fresh risk-off move - June 25, 2020
- Gold steadies as new infections fuel worries - June 25, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: There is a very good support zone at $1744.75 - June 25, 2020