Gold has pulled back to around $1810 from Wednesday’s highs above $1850 as markets price in a more hawkish Fed. Traders should watch for a break of a recent upwards trend channel that could trigger a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pressured to $1810 area as buck, US yields break higher post-hawkish Fed - January 27, 2022
- Gold futures head 1% lower as dollar surges after Fed points to start of rate hikes in March - January 27, 2022
- Sassy Identifies New Regional Gold Trend In Gander Gold Belt - January 27, 2022