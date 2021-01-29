Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prices stabilise having seen earlier gains eroded

Spot gold prices saw whipsaw price action on Thursday, rallying from around $1840 to highs in the $1860s and back again. The rally tracked upside in silver as speculation grew about retail interest.
