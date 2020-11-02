Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

XAU/USD continues to recovery from monthly lows, approaches $1,900. Improvement in risk sentiment weakens US dollar, DXY holds above 94.00. The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it …
