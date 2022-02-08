Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back from weekly highs, remains contained near $1820

Spot gold prices are consolidating in the $1820 area, just below earlier weekly highs, as focus turns to US CPI. US yields and the US dollar are a little higher this morning, weighing on XAU/USD a tad …
