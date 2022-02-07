XAU/USD has been taking advantage of the subdued FX markets and a slight pullback in US government bond yields. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been picking up steam in recent trade and recently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pushes into the $1820s, takes advantage of subdued FX/bond markets - February 7, 2022
- Gold futures posts biggest session gain in nearly 3 weeks - February 7, 2022
- Your Queries | Mutual funds: Use gold as a diversifier, it can go through long periods of underperformance - February 7, 2022