Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies to $1,960 highs on risk appetite

XAU/USD rallies 4% on the week to reach $1,960 highs. Risk appetite boosts gold demand and sends the USD tumbling. Gold futures have ticked higher on Friday to reach seven-week highs at $1,960.
