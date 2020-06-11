Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area

Gold rally loses strength after hitting resistance at $1,740/45. XAU/USD turns negative on the day despite the increasing demand for safe assets. Longer-term, gold remains in a consolidation phase …
