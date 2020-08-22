Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds from weekly lows back to the $1,935 area

Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 …
