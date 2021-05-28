Quiet session in Asia, pre-data/event cautious sentiment adds downside pressure on gold prices. Update: Gold reversed an early North American session dip to the $1,882 area and refreshed daily tops in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds swiftly from daily lows, back around $1,900 mark
Quiet session in Asia, pre-data/event cautious sentiment adds downside pressure on gold prices. Update: Gold reversed an early North American session dip to the $1,882 area and refreshed daily tops in …