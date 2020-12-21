Gold (XAU/USD) has cleared the $1900 level on Monday, surging 1% to reach over one-week highs. The extension to the last week’s rally comes on the back of a much-awaited US fiscal stimulus deal. COVID …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recaptures $1900, doors open towards $1912 – Confluence Detector - December 21, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses a dip to 3-day lows, flat-lined around $1880-85 region - December 21, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures $1900, doors open towards $1912 [Video] - December 21, 2020