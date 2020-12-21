Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recaptures $1900, opens door towards $1912 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) has cleared the $1900 level on Monday, surging 1% to reach over one-week highs. The extension to the last week’s rally comes on the back of a much-awaited US fiscal stimulus deal. US …
