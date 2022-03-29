Gold has rebounded well from earlier session lows in the $1890 area and is back to the mid-$1910s. But a sustained rebound is unlikely against the backdrop of positive Russo-Ukraine updates and yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers back into $1910s, but traders doubt sustainability of rebound - March 29, 2022
- Should Gold Bugs Be Concerned About Sinking Metal Prices? - March 29, 2022
- Gold Down Again on Ukraine Talks, Briefly Beneath $1,900 - March 29, 2022