Gold trades near $1,782 per ounce at press time, having reached a low of $1,769 – the lowest level since Nov. 30. The hourly chart shows a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers from 2.5-month low - February 17, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from over 2-month low as Treasury yields retreat - February 17, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces at critical support, bulls eye $1,803 - February 17, 2021