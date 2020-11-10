Gold edged higher through the first half of the trading action and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1890 level. A combination of supporting factors assisted …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers further from 1-month lows, climbs to $1890 level - November 10, 2020
- Equinox Gold’s Q3: Los Filos Spoils A Good Quarter - November 10, 2020
- Gold Prices Regain Strength After Falling 4.5% as Vaccine Enthusiasm Fades - November 10, 2020