Gold staged a solid bounce from multi-month lows and rallied over 2% on Tuesday. XAU/USD remains at the mercy of US bond yields while US Consumer Price Index figures, which are set to show a minor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly - March 10, 2021
- Gold falls as U.S. bond yields, dollar advance - March 10, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700 - March 10, 2021