Gold prolonged its consolidative price moves for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh directional bets ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold extended its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited
Gold prolonged its consolidative price moves for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh directional bets ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold extended its …