The monthly outlook is critical which makes the next few weeks testing for the gold market. Update: Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range below $1,840 level
The monthly outlook is critical which makes the next few weeks testing for the gold market. Update: Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session …