Gold is firm at the start of the week, testing critical resistance. The US dollar bumps along an important support structure. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could stage a correction before targeting $1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains pressured towards $1870, focus shifts to US data
Gold is firm at the start of the week, testing critical resistance. The US dollar bumps along an important support structure. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could stage a correction before targeting $1 …