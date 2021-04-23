Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a tepid bounce after falling 1% on Thursday amid a sharp recovery staged by the US dollar. Risk-aversion gripped the markets on Bloomberg report that the Biden …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains two steps away from $1800 and beyond – Confluence Detector - April 23, 2021
- Gold set for third straight weekly gain as U.S. yields, dollar pull back - April 22, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for third straight weekly gain as U.S. yields, dollar pull back - April 22, 2021