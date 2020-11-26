Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. The recent bounce along an ascending channel constitutes the formation of a bearish flag. A sustained break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Hovers Above $1,800 as U.S. Data Disappoints, ETFs Decline - November 26, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, bearish flag spotted on short-term charts - November 26, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD break above $1818 to confirm bearish exhaustion - November 26, 2020