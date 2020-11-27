Let’s see how gold is positioned on the charts. The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair is likely to find an immediate reprieve at $1805, which is the confluence of the Pivot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, two key supports to watch – Confluence Detector - November 27, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat, buy the dip for a target of 48,800 - November 27, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: Technical chart warrants caution for the XAU/USD bulls - November 27, 2020