Gold fades bounce off $1,719.70, drops for second consecutive day. US-China squabbles from Alaska join reflation fears but vaccine hopes seem to help S&P 500 Futures to print mild gains. BOJ, updates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats below $1,750 as Sino-American tension escalates
Gold fades bounce off $1,719.70, drops for second consecutive day. US-China squabbles from Alaska join reflation fears but vaccine hopes seem to help S&P 500 Futures to print mild gains. BOJ, updates …