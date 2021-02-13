Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD risks freefall to $1,700 area

Gold is likely to open trading on Monday in losses, especially if the critical ascending channel’s middle boundary support breaks. The MACD has reinforced XAU/USD’s bearish outlook on the daily chart.
