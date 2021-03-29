Gold extends pullback from $1,733 towards intraday low. Downward sloping momentum line suggests further weakness but triangle formation will test the sellers. Bulls are less likely to enter below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers eye 100-SMA inside immediate falling triangle
Gold extends pullback from $1,733 towards intraday low. Downward sloping momentum line suggests further weakness but triangle formation will test the sellers. Bulls are less likely to enter below …