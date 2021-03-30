Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers roll-up sleeves to revisit $1,700

Gold fades bounce off 12-day low, eases from intraday high off-late. Receding bullish signals from MACD, downside break of 21-day SMA direct sellers toward March 12 low. Following its failures to rise …
