Gold (XAU/USD) has taken out the 2020-2021 downtrend. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the yellow metal to extend its rise towards the $2072 2020 peak.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to overcome 2020 highs at $2072 – Commerzbank
