Gold advanced from the lows and trades around $1,780, eyeing a firm break above $1800. Meanwhile, US GDP is in focus on Thursday, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to test $1800 behind Fed’s dovish decision - April 29, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus - April 29, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from $1,790 key hurdle - April 29, 2021