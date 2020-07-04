Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to test 7-year highs amid lack of healthy resistance levels

Gold looks to break Friday’s range trade to the upside. Falling trendline hurdle at $1776.60 is the level to beat for the bulls. XAU/USD closed above all major hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA).
