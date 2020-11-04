XAU/USD remains sideways around $1,900 amid US elections’ uncertainty. Gold’s upside attempts fail as hopes of US stimulus vanish. Gold futures have been moving back and forth bet …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sideways around $1,900 awaiting US elections’ outcome - November 4, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Expect Two-Sided Trade as Election is Too Close to Call - November 4, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Bullish Over $1917.40, Bearish Under $1889.70 - November 4, 2020