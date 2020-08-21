Gold edged lower during the early European session and dropped back closer to the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the $1930 level. The precious metal met with some fresh supply on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides back closer to weekly lows, around $1930 area - August 21, 2020
- Here’s why I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy the best gold mining shares on the market today - August 21, 2020
- Gold prices rise after two-day fall, follow global trend; check gold, silver prices today - August 21, 2020