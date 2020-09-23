GBP/USD meets fresh supply and renews two-month lows below 1.2700. BOE’s Bailey ruled out negative rates while UK PM Boris Johnson announced activity restrictions to ward off the coronavirus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides to fresh six-week lows, around $1875 region - September 23, 2020
- Gold price slips for second day; silver rates fall sharply to Rs 58,000 - September 23, 2020
- XAU/USD outlook: Gold extends sharp fall on rising dollar - September 23, 2020