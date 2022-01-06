Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides under $1800 as real yields surge post-hawkish Fed minutes

Spot gold prices have been choppy on Thursday and current trade around $1790, down over 1.0% on the day. Real yields have been surging in wake of Wednesday’s hawkish Fed minutes and this is weighing …
