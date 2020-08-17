Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slips below $1,950 despite mixed sentiment

Gold fails to keep bounces off $1,929.66, extends Friday’s losses. S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% but Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 drop. US policymakers to reconvene the House Session later …
