Gold erased more than 4% last week and closed below $1,950. Correction could extend to $1,850 area if bearish pressure remains intact. $2,000 psychological resistance will be a ke …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snapped 9-week winning streak, closed below $1,950 - August 15, 2020
- Gold Price Records Its First Weekly Loss Since June, What Now? - August 14, 2020
- Warren Buffett Goes for Gold, Sells Major Bank Holdings - August 14, 2020