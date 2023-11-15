Signs of cooling inflation and economic activity in the US is easing Fed expectations; US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) figures eased back to 2.4% for the year into October from the previous 2.7%, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD softens as inflation cools, $1,950 in sight - November 15, 2023
- Gold climbs Rs 410; silver jumps Rs 1,700 - November 15, 2023
- Gold prices up for 2nd straight session as traders weigh US policy prospects - November 15, 2023