While the broad US dollar gains remain on the table, which has been weighing on gold prices off-late, the pre-NFP trading lull seems to challenge the commodity trading by press time. That said, the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays en route $1,777 on NFP day – Confluence Detector - February 4, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looking heavy after slumping below $1800 - February 4, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD correction on the cards towards $1,830 - February 4, 2021