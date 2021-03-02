Gold prices extend the early-week recovery while picking up bids around $1,739 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal stretches the bounce off the lowest since June …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays on the front-foot towards $1,750 amid mixed clues
Gold prices extend the early-week recovery while picking up bids around $1,739 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal stretches the bounce off the lowest since June …