Update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends the previous day’s losses to early Friday, down 0.10% to $1,823 by the press time. In doing so, gold traders ignore the mildly bid S&P 500 Futures and soft US dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays pressured above $1,800 on indecisive markets - May 13, 2021
- Akshaya Tritiya on May 14: Akha Teej alert! Sovereign gold bond, digital gold and ETFs-Check three options before buying physical gold - May 13, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovery capped below $1,840 amid mixed clues - May 13, 2021