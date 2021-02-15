Gold keeps the bounce off intraday low, stays sluggish during the third consecutive day. Risks cheer vaccine-led optimism, hopes of US stimulus despite fresh lockdown in New Zealand, Australia’s virus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold dips on rising U.S. yields, platinum tops fresh 6-year peak - February 14, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips on rising U.S. yields, platinum tops fresh 6-year peak - February 14, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays unimpressive near $1,820 despite risk-on mood - February 14, 2021