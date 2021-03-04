The risk-off mood prompted some short-covering around the safe-haven gold on Thursday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the commodity. Investors now look …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sticks to modest gains above $1715, lacks follow-through - March 4, 2021
- Forex Today: Gold, stocks suffer as yields, dollar hold ground ahead of Fed Powell’s critical speech - March 4, 2021
- Gold prices fall below Rs 45,000 as US bond yields rise; down 11% so far in 2021; time to buy, sell or hold? - March 4, 2021