Gold witnessed some selling during the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its weekly trading range, just above the $1720 region. The precious metal has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
Gold witnessed some selling during the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its weekly trading range, just above the $1720 region. The precious metal has been …