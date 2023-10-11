Gold remains notably down from the year’s average bids, after XAU/USD’s last swing low saw Gold knocking into new lows for 2023. Price action has fallen well below the 200-day SMA currently near $,1925, and the challenge for Gold bulls will be to keep spot prices on-balance and grinding higher as long as US inflation concerns remain subdued.
