Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have spiked higher in response to the latest US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report. Prior to the data release, XAU/USD was just under $1828, but it now trades close to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD surges to multi-month highs, bulls targetting $1850 - November 10, 2021
- Gold price jumps to new high in Pakistan - November 10, 2021
- Steppe Gold Announces US$65m in Project Finance and Working Capital Debt Facility to Fast Track Phase 2 Construction - November 10, 2021