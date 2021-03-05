Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the …